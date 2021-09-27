News
Monday
September 27
News
Monday
September 27
Azerbaijan President sends message to Iran regarding military drills
Azerbaijan President sends message to Iran regarding military drills
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has delivered a message to Iran in regard to the Iranian side’s military exercises.

Ilham Aliyev commented on the recent entry of the trucks as part of an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency in which he assessed the second Karabakh war, which erupted on Sept. 27, 2020.

"This is not the first time that Iran's trucks have illegally traveled to the Karabakh region. This is something that happened repeatedly during the occupation period,” Aliyev said.

"We had the information. But there was, of course, no clear information like now. With this in mind, we were expressing our dissatisfaction with the illegal crossings through various channels, but this process continued.”

Talking about the situation regarding Iranian truck drivers passing through the Goris-Kapan road (Armenia), Aliyev said Azerbaijan possesses information, even the license plate numbers of those truck drivers.

Around 60 Iranian trucks entered the Karabakh region without permission between Aug. 11 and Sept. 11 this year after Azerbaijan called on Iran to put an end to the practice, he said.

Aliyev also commented on a military drill launched by Iran near the Azerbaijani border.

"This is a very surprising event. Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It's their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?"

"Why weren't the drills held when the Armenians were in the Jabrayil, Fizuli and Zangilan regions? Why is this being done after we liberated these lands, after 30 years of occupation?"
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
