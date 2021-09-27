News
Armenia PM visits Soldier's Home, respects memory of fallen, heroic Armenians with moment of silence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today visited Soldier’s Home (Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center) along with Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan.

The head of government, accompanied by Rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan, toured the Center where he was introduced to the current activities and future development programs, as well as the works showcased at the “Beauty from Soldiers” exhibition-sale (the boys will donate all proceeds from sales to the Center).

The Prime Minister was told that the Center will soon open a special room in which the boys will learn pottery, sculpting and enhance their skills in various areas. Pashinyan was also introduced to the “Carpet of Unity” project, through which the Soldier’s Home and Megerian Carpets are creating a carpet with nearly 2,500,000 knots.

The Armenian premier also met with homeland defenders undergoing treatment at the Soldier’s Home, learned about the course of their recovery and answered several questions of their concern. During the meeting, at 11 a.m., the Prime Minister and the boys respected the memory of those who fell in the 44-day war with a moment of silence.

Pashinyan added that the government will continue to keep the issues of all disabled servicemen in its focus and assigned the health minister and minister of labor and social affairs to explore the raised issues and find necessary measures to solve them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
