Aliyev advises Armenia to normalize relations with Turkey 'before it's too late'

In an interview with Anadolu, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev advised Armenia to normalize relations with Turkey 'before it’s too late'.
“The 3+3 format offered by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will serve as the best way to normalize the Armenian-Turkish relations and establish peace in the whole region. However, Armenia isn’t accepting this yet. Armenia has an opportunity. Azerbaijan and Iran have supported this initiative, but not Armenia. Now Armenia declares that it wishes to normalize relations with Turkey. If it wants to normalize relations, the first thing it needs to do is to give a positive response; otherwise, there will another discrepancy,” he said.
“There are references to territorial claims against Turkey in the text of the Constitution of Armenia. Armenia needs to renounce those claims. Armenia must first develop and adopt a new constitution. How can a weak country like Armenia present territorial claims against a powerful country like Turkey? This is like being mentally ill. Armenia needs to normalize its relations with Azerbaijan, and I am certain that the Turkish side has always supported peace and large-scale cooperation in the region,” he added.