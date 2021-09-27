News
Dollar gains some value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.29/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by 0.47 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 562.92 (down by AMD 1.23), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 659.17 (up by AMD 0.40), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.63 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 350.64, AMD 27,029.69 and AMD 14,994.14, respectively.
