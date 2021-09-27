Embassy in Armenia: France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within Minsk Group Co-Chairs

At 11am on Monday, the French embassy in Armenia observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of last year's bloody conflict.
"We extend our sincere condolences and support to the families of the casualties and the injured. France will spare no effort to contribute to the resumption of dialogue between the parties within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs—and for a lasting settlement of the conflict and stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus," the embassy said in a statement on its Facebook page.