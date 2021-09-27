News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
Azerbaijan President positively assesses Russian peacekeeping forces' activities
Azerbaijan President positively assesses Russian peacekeeping forces' activities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

In an interview with Anadolu news agency, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev positively assessed the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

“Of course, there are issues, in regard to which there are demands. First of all, this concerns the unlawful visits of foreigners to our lands. We have raised this issue several times since Nagorno-Karabakh is our territory. No foreigner or vehicle can enter that territory without our permission. However, I can say that this issue isn’t solved 100%. At the same time, I must state that there are few foreigners who are illegally entering Nagorno-Karabakh. I would also like to mention that this was put to an end through our policy and persistence. However, of course, we would like for them to fully maintain our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia’s official representatives declare that Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory of Azerbaijan. In this case, persons providing service there must also carry out their activities in accordance with those statements,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aliyev: Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders
“If Armenia says the border passes through...
 Armenia official attends unveiling of cross-stone commemorating 44-day Artsakh war victims, visits military pantheon
Afterwards, Dumanyan visited...
 Embassy in Armenia: France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within Minsk Group Co-Chairs
At 11am on Monday, the diplomatic mission observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of last year's bloody conflict…
Aliyev advises Armenia to normalize relations with Turkey 'before it's too late'
“There are references to territorial claims against...
 Garibashvili: Georgia can become platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia talks
The PM recalled that in June, his country had facilitated the release of 15 captured Armenian soldiers in Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of some Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) minefield maps to Azerbaijan…
 UN Office in Armenia to continue to provide assistance to those who were displaced from Artsakh
The statement of the United Nations Office in...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos