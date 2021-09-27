Azerbaijan President positively assesses Russian peacekeeping forces' activities

In an interview with Anadolu news agency, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev positively assessed the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces.
“Of course, there are issues, in regard to which there are demands. First of all, this concerns the unlawful visits of foreigners to our lands. We have raised this issue several times since Nagorno-Karabakh is our territory. No foreigner or vehicle can enter that territory without our permission. However, I can say that this issue isn’t solved 100%. At the same time, I must state that there are few foreigners who are illegally entering Nagorno-Karabakh. I would also like to mention that this was put to an end through our policy and persistence. However, of course, we would like for them to fully maintain our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia’s official representatives declare that Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory of Azerbaijan. In this case, persons providing service there must also carry out their activities in accordance with those statements,” he said.