Armenia justice minister, US Ambassador discuss judicial-legal, anti-corruption and digitization reforms

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan today received the delegation led by US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

As reported the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, the minister highly appreciated the cooperation with the US Embassy and emphasized that the United States is one of Armenia’s key partners for implementation of the justice reforms.

Ambassador Tracy viewed the cooperation with the Ministry of Justice as excellent, attached importance to the activities of the Patrol Service and stated that she is impressed with the work that the Service is doing.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues related to the judicial-legal, anti-corruption, police and penitentiary reforms, the digitization of the judicial-legal sector and increase of effectiveness of the Compulsory Enforcement Service.

They also attached special importance to the activities of the “Center for Legislation Development and Legal Research” Foundation, which is funded by the USAID and operates as a subdivision of the Ministry of Justice, and considered the opportunity to continue to provide support to the Foundation.