Armenia official attends unveiling of cross-stone commemorating 44-day Artsakh war victims, visits military pantheon
Armenia official attends unveiling of cross-stone commemorating 44-day Artsakh war victims, visits military pantheon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan today attended the unveiling of a cross-stone commemorating the heroes of the 44-day war of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) at the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders.

As reported the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, among other attendees were Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Gevorgyan, Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan, Emergency Situations Minister Andranik PIloyan, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, as well as deputies of the National Assembly and other officials.

Afterwards, Dumanyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon where he respected the memory of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for homeland defense, laid flowers near their tombstones, talked to the relatives of the heroes and encouraged them.
This text available in   Հայերեն
