Russia Embassy in Armenia pays tribute to victims of 44-day Karabakh war with moment of silence

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia paid tribute to the victims of the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] with a moment of silence, as reported on the Facebook page of the Embassy.
“Russia attaches special importance to the fact that the population of Armenia overcomes the stress caused by the war as soon as possible, feels safe and certain about the future. As allies, we are ready to support and are supporting.
Active efforts are being made and practical steps are being taken to maintain regional security and stability, overcome the consequences of the scaled clashes, restore infrastructures, bring the refugees back and finally solve the issue of the release of Armenian captives.
Russia continues its mediation efforts as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group to find a long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
We express our deep condolences to the relatives and close ones of the deceased,” the press release reads.