PACE rapporteur concerned about Azerbaijan's aggressive rhetoric

Paul Gavan, rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is concerned about Azerbaijan’s aggressive rhetoric.

The report presented during the session of the PACE concerned the allegations of war crimes. Gavan declared that several atrocities have been presented on social platforms and called attention to the fact that 34,000 Armenians aren’t able to return to their homes, live in dire condition and are in need of shelter, and women are particularly affected. According to Gavan, the international society has no access to the conflict zone, but Russia can enter and plays a major role in the provision of humanitarian aid.

According to Gavan, border tension is a cause for concern and, in this regard, it is necessary to plan to create a buffer zone and ensure monitoring on the part of international organizations.

The rapporteur also attached importance to raising the issue of destruction of cultural heritage and added that hate speech is also a serious issue, especially in Azerbaijan.