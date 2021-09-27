News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
UK delegate to PACE solely interested in demining issue in the context of Karabakh conflict
UK delegate to PACE solely interested in demining issue in the context of Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

In the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, UK delegate to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) John Howell (Conservative Party of the United Kingdom) says what solely interests him is the issue of demining.

During the PACE session, Howell declared that he isn’t preparing to touch upon the arguments about who is responsible for what and who unleashed the conflict. He added that it is necessary to consider the issues of climate change and the environment, as well as the horrible consequences that the war has on the environment, people and nature and that the primary issue is the issue of anti-infantry mines and the consequences that unexploded weapons cause. Howell also voiced hope that the parties will be able to establish friendly and neighborly relations and preserve the cultural heritage.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos