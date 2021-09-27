Stefan Schennach: In our society there is no place for phenomenon such as Azerbaijan's 'war trophy park'

Chairperson of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and rapporteur on media freedom and the safety of journalists Stefan Schennach calls on Azerbaijan to return all Armenian prisoners of war.
In his speech at the session of the PACE, he stated that he has visited the conflict zone twice.
Schennach emphasized that the war crimes that were taped and posted on social networks, need to be investigated, adding that the aggressive rhetoric is still strong.
Schennach said the PACE calls on Azerbaijan to return all the prisoners of war and calls on Armenia to transfer the mine maps since peaceful civilians are dying. He added that the victorious country needs to show respect, but Azerbaijan creates a ‘war trophy park’, and this has no place in our society.