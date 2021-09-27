Event commemorating martyred heroes of 44-day Artsakh war held at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Armenia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia held an event commemorating the martyred heroes of the 44-day war [in Artsakh] at Yerablur Military Pantheon.
“During the 44-day hostilities, our army showed resistance to not only the Azerbaijani army, but also Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO, as well as terrorist groups. The brave soldiers of the Armenian army showed their courage and strength. Despite the major territorial losses, our army caused serious damage to the Azerbaijani army, which also needs to be reanimated. Unfortunately, we suffered severe casualties, and we need to acknowledge this cold-heartedly. Let us be worthy of the sacred memory of our friends-in-combat,” Head of the Department of Moral and Psychological Support of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel Arthur Poghosyan.
The spiritual pastors of the Armed Forces performed a Requiem Service, and the military choir performed the anthem of the Armenian army. A candle-lighting ceremony was also conducted.