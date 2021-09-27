News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
EU Special Representative: Scars have not healed yet, but there is opportunity to rebuild South Caucasus
EU Special Representative: Scars have not healed yet, but there is opportunity to rebuild South Caucasus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The scars have not yet healed yet, but there is an opportunity to rebuild a South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous and at peace. This is what Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar tweeted.

“Today our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the 44-day war and 30 years of conflict. The scars have not yet healed but there is an opportunity to rebuild a South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous and at peace. The European Union stands with its partners to achieve this aim,” the tweet reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy discuss Karabakh peace process
Ararat Mirzoyan met with Josep Borrell within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York…
EU envoy reaffirms their continued assistance to democratic reforms in Armenia
National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia…
 Armenia Police, Europol sign collaboration agreement (PHOTOS)
To expand their cooperation in the fight against cross-border crimes…
 FM: Azerbaijan army’s illegal presence in Armenia undermines de-escalation efforts in region
Ararat Mirzoyan received a delegation led by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia…
 Armenia PM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh peace process
Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, and the delegation led by him…
 EU special representative for South Caucasus arrives in Armenia
"Looking forward to substantial meetings over the next two days," Klaar tweeted….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos