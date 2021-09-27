EU Special Representative: Scars have not healed yet, but there is opportunity to rebuild South Caucasus

The scars have not yet healed yet, but there is an opportunity to rebuild a South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous and at peace. This is what Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar tweeted.
“Today our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the 44-day war and 30 years of conflict. The scars have not yet healed but there is an opportunity to rebuild a South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous and at peace. The European Union stands with its partners to achieve this aim,” the tweet reads.