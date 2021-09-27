Joe Biden receives third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Swedish National Courts Administration

Karabakh President: Principle of self-determination is on agenda, we will still fight for territorial integrity

Armenia Deputy PM's Office on Aliyev's statement on trilateral meeting in October

Fire breaks out in research center of IRGC in Tehran, leaving 2 dead

Event commemorating martyred heroes of 44-day Artsakh war held at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Armenia

Advocate: Baku is keeping Armenian captives hostage in order to achieve political goals

Erdogan holds phone talks with Aliyev

EU Special Representative: Scars have not healed yet, but there is opportunity to rebuild South Caucasus

Russia Embassy in Armenia pays tribute to victims of 44-day Karabakh war with moment of silence

PACE adopts report on humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Stefan Schennach: In our society there is no place for phenomenon such as Azerbaijan's 'war trophy park'

PACE Vice-President: Final and peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict will require difficult concessions

Aliyev: Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders

UK delegate to PACE solely interested in demining issue in the context of Karabakh conflict

French delegate to PACE calls on protecting population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Digest: 1 year since Nagorno-Karabakh war, PACE debates on Artsakh conflict humanitarian consequences

Armenia official attends unveiling of cross-stone commemorating 44-day Artsakh war victims, visits military pantheon

PACE rapporteur concerned about Azerbaijan's aggressive rhetoric

Azerbaijan President positively assesses Russian peacekeeping forces' activities

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives delegation led by International Republican Institute director

Advocate of Armenian POWs in ECHR: 125 captives are detained in Baku

Armenia PM dismisses head of Personnel and Human Resources Management Department

Embassy in Armenia: France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia 1st President met at his mansion with Russia Ambassador

Aliyev advises Armenia to normalize relations with Turkey 'before it's too late'

Dollar gains some value in Armenia

Garibashvili: Georgia can become platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia talks

UN Office in Armenia to continue to provide assistance to those who were displaced from Artsakh

Biden’s advisor travels to Riyadh to discuss Yemen

Pfizer CEO predictes when to return to normal life after pandemic

Armenia justice minister, US Ambassador discuss judicial-legal, anti-corruption and digitization reforms

Aliyev accuses OSCE Minsk Group of creating conditions for Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh

Armenia President sends congratulatory messages to Cypriot and Turkmen counterparts

Armenia Ombudsman's message devoted to war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020

Azerbaijan President sends message to Iran regarding military drills

Number of deputies in Bundestag to increase after elections

South Korea says North Korea is not answering their calls

Armenia finance minister: Negative economic consequences of COVID-19 and war still seen in 2021

Armenia ruling party MP believes PM didn't need to tell UN that Shushi and Hadrut are occupied

Armenia PM visits Soldier's Home, respects memory of fallen, heroic Armenians with moment of silence

Stepanakert: We 100% agree with Baku that there is no, will not be Artsakh in Azerbaijan

Armenia finance minister: Foreign trade turnover grew by 13.4%

Artsakh President attends church requiem service in memory of 44-day war casualties

Armenia premier is briefed on Park of Life project, planned work

Cavusoglu: We will take steps towards Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan

Head of PACE delegation: Elections in Armenia met CoE standards

US State Department: We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system

Armenia MFA: Comprehensive, lasting settlement of Karabakh conflict presumes determination of Artsakh status

Requiem service offered for Armenian homeland defenders killed in 44-day Karabakh war

First transgender woman to enter German parliament

WHO to resume investigation into COVID-19 origin

Azerbaijanis place their flag at position they occupy at Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia

Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerevan military pantheon

Armenia defense minister does not respond to question about Goris-Kapan motorway

Azerbaijan President makes another threat to Armenia

462 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Washington Armenians stage protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

Armenia Investigative Committee: 3,781 soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war

Minute of silence being observed in Armenia, Artsakh

Catholicos of All Armenians: Post-war challenges cannot be resolved in conditions of internal tension, division

Armenia PM, Karabakh President discuss work to overcome consequences of 44-day Artsakh war

Merkel's party loses Germany parliament election

MFA: Our priorities continue to be Artsakh’s international recognition, de-occupation of its territories

Armenia President: We must be able to get out of situation with our backs straight, move forward

PACE Autumn Session kicking off, Karabakh humanitarian situation also on agenda

Armenia senior officials separately visit Yerevan military pantheon

The 44-day Artsakh war: Official and real chronicle, day one - September 27

Russia is warned of danger of Erdogan's betrayal because of West

Delegation to Armenia: EU stands ready to facilitate contacts

US ambassador visits Yerevan military pantheon

Armenia PM visits Yerevan military pantheon early morning

44-day Artsakh war started exactly one year ago

Man, 23, dies in hospital 2 days after sustaining gunshot wounds in downtown Yerevan

Procession with candles starts in Yerevan

A group of Azerbaijanis try to enter mined area in Karabakh

Taliban accuses Tajikistan of interfering in Afghan affairs

Israeli Foreign Minister holds secret meeting with King of Jordan in August

First meeting of new Bundestag is expected to take place on October 26

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

Texas: 14 Mexican military detained who accidentally crossed the border with US

UN Secretary General discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan with Armenian FM

3 people die in Montana train accident

UN Secretary General says the world is too close to nuclear destruction

Armenian placed under house arrest after attacking Turkish consulate in France

Guterres speaks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister about peacekeeping efforts

Armenia reports 925 COVID-19 new cases

Lavrov and UN Secretary General speak on importance of strengthening role of organization on world stage

Court postpones consideration of petition to release Armen Charchyan on bail

Armenian FM, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs speak on fight against corruption

French FM: Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs' meeting is a positive gesture

Chinese diplomat urges Beijing to be ready to first strike at US

Afghanistan to soon start issuing new passports

Artsakh President attends cross-stone unveiling in Berkadzor village

At least 7 peacekeepers from Burundi killed in Somalia bomb blast

MFA: FM expressed readiness of Armenian side to resume Karabakh peace process

Holy Etchmiadzin: Requiem services to be held September 27 for fallen Armenian defenders

Armenia parliament vice-speaker from opposition: We will hold march, candlelight vigil Sunday

Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy additional S-400 missile systems from Russia

Armenian National Congress party spokesman: First president had private talk with Artsakh state minister