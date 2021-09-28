News
Guterres hopes for continued dialogue between Yerevan and Baku
Guterres hopes for continued dialogue between Yerevan and Baku
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes for continued dialogue between Yerevan and Baku after the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In his statement, the Secretary-General welcomed the statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of September 24, 2021 on the joint meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under their auspices and on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The Secretary-General added that, a year after the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, he fully hopes the efforts continue for a strong and peaceful settlement within the scope of broader dialogue.

Once again, Guterres expressed his full support to the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and urged all those to whom it concerns to concentrate on building peace and cooperation at all levels for the welfare of people in the region. He added that the UN is ready to support such efforts.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
