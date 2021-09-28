Brazilian president says idea of creating nuclear weapon is utopian

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro told Jovem Pan News TV that Brazil having a nuclear weapon is a utopian idea, TASS reports.
“What is also utopian are even talks about a [nuclear] weapon since there are no conditions for developing one. If we pay attention and see how armed the world is, there are no grounds for this,” Bolsonaro said, adding that the probability of use of a nuclear weapon is extremely low and that it serves as a restraining factor.
“The Americans, Russians and Chinese have an arsenal that can destroy Earth a few times, but I believe there will never be a nuclear war, even though those who have [nuclear arsenal] obviously have the opportunity to exert pressure and advance their interests,” the Brazilian president added.
TASS emphasized that the Brazilian Constitution states that nuclear power must only be used for peaceful purposes.