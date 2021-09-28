News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
Armenia revenue committee chief, Italy envoy discuss prospects for cooperation in tax, customs administration
Armenia revenue committee chief, Italy envoy discuss prospects for cooperation in tax, customs administration
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, received Italian Ambassador Alfonso Di Rizzo.

Cooperation between Armenia and Italy in tax and customs administration was discussed at the meeting.

The SRC chief noted that the existing legal framework between the two countries in tax and customs administration enables cooperation, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

The parties expressed readiness to take active steps to further expand cooperation between the tax and customs authorities of Armenia and Italy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains some value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, continued dropping in the country…
 Armenia finance minister: Negative economic consequences of COVID-19 and war still seen in 2021
“The 3.9% fall in the industry sector was due to...
 Armenia finance minister: Foreign trade turnover grew by 13.4%
Moreover, the minister said that...
 Armenia minister: Enlargement of communities will entail job cuts
According to him, when communities were...
 Asian Development Bank forecasts GDP growth of 5.2% in Armenia for 2021, 3.5% for 2022
The ADB has published its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2019 Update forecast…
 Dollar still losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued dropping in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos