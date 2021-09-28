Armenia revenue committee chief, Italy envoy discuss prospects for cooperation in tax, customs administration

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, received Italian Ambassador Alfonso Di Rizzo.
Cooperation between Armenia and Italy in tax and customs administration was discussed at the meeting.
The SRC chief noted that the existing legal framework between the two countries in tax and customs administration enables cooperation, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.
The parties expressed readiness to take active steps to further expand cooperation between the tax and customs authorities of Armenia and Italy.