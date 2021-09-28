News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
Explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people
Explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A powerful explosion in an apartment building in the Swedish city of Goteborg on Tuesday injured up to 20 people, three of them seriously, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people, police and rescue workers said, AP reported.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the explosion took place just before 5 a.m. in the Annedal district in central Goteborg, Sweden's second largest city.

Rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but police have initiated a preliminary investigation and will access the building once the fires are under control, according to TT.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting occurs in Yerevan
In front of Victory Park...
 Fire breaks out in research center of IRGC in Tehran, leaving 2 dead
Three employees were injured as a...
 3 people die in Montana train accident
Rescue services are working at the scene...
 Nakhchivan's ex-internal affairs minister sentenced to 11 years in prison
Ahmedov is discontent with the...
 Armenian man charged under organizing of illegal migration in Russia shows up to Armenia police station
Arrest was chosen as...
 Criminal case filed for writing insulting comment under Armenia PM's photo on Facebook
Law enforcement agencies are trying to determine the person who wrote this comment…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos