Armenia, Sweden sign memorandum on judicial collaboration
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, Gagik Jhangiryan, and head of international relations at the Swedish National Courts Administration, Judge Jonas Hogstrom of the capital Stockholm court of appeal, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of cooperation, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the SJC.

Accordingly, the parties have reached an agreement to implement mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of common interest within the framework of the legislation of Armenia and Sweden.

The important purpose of signing the memorandum is to increase public confidence in the judiciary and to promote access to and efficiency of justice.

A joint program is envisioned to be developed within the framework of this memorandum.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
