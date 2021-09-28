News
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—has resumed Tuesday in Yerevan.

This court hearing was pushed back for three weeks in early September.

Gevorgyan's lawyer Erik Aleksanyan had considered presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan's conduct as a demonstration of unwillingness to work together, and therefore announced that he was resigning from this trial.

On September 14, the judge herself was on training courses, and September 21 was not a work day due to the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

Gevorgyan was given the opportunity to have a new defense lawyer—but on the condition that this lawyer would already be familiarized with the case materials by September 28.
