Person killed in front of Yerevan park was daughter of well-known businessman in Armenia

Diana Darbinyan, the 27-year-old woman who died after gunshots fired in front of Victory Park in Yerevan on September 28, was the daughter of General Manager of Gloria Sewing Factory Bagrationi Darbinyan, and 29-year-old Vazgen Margaryan, who received a firearm injury, is Diana Darbinyan’s husband, who is the manager of a well-known limited liability company in Armenia, shamshyan.com reports.
Police and investigators have already identified the alleged suspect who committed the murder and fled the scene (the suspect is a 24-year-old citizen of Yerevan). They also found out that before the shootings, the young man, whose name is Levon, and Vazgen Margaryan had gotten into a dispute that turned into a brawl at a café located at an intersection in Yerevan.
On September 28 at around 1:40am, the police received a call informing that shots had been fired in front of Victory Park.
While the police were working at the scene, the law enforcement received a call from a hospital that two people with gunshot wounds had been admitted to this medical center, of whom a young woman had died and the man had been wounded.
About 17 cartridges fired from a rifle were found at the scene.
Also, there were traces of shots at the public transport stop and the wall behind it.
A car with Russian license plates was found in front of the medical center, and there was blood inside this vehicle.
A criminal case has been initiated.
The dead woman was Diana D., and the wounded was Vazgen M. They were husband and wife.