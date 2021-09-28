Azerbaijan and Turkey reach new gas agreement

Within the first stage of development of the Shah Deniz gas field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, gas transportation from Azerbaijan to Turkey has been resumed for some time, Deputy Chairman of Public Relations and Events Management Department of SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told APA-Economics.
The contract for the supply of gas within the Shah Deniz-1 project was signed in 2001, and its term expired on April 16 this year. After the expiration of the contract, gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Turkey within the framework of Shah Deniz-1 were suspended.
According to Ahmadov, a new corresponding agreement on gas supplies to Turkey is currently in force. I. He did not disclose the details of the agreement.