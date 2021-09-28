Dollar goes up in Armenia

Freedom House concerned about criminal case against Facebook user who insulted Armenia PM in a comment

Armenia Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss situation regarding Goris-Kapan motorway

Judge deprives the lawyer and the client to exercise their rights to defense

Uzbek soldier dies on border with Afghanistan

Legislature opposition factions petition to Armenia President

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded by shot fired by Azerbaijan army

Brazilian president says idea of creating nuclear weapon is utopian

Armenia parliament majority member: Work of committee investigating 44-day war circumstances will begin soon

Georgia PM to leave for Azerbaijan

Armenia's My Step Foundation has new executive director

9-year-old Victoria - youngest victim of 44-day Karabakh war

Armenia ex-deputy PM, current opposition MP Armen Gevorgyan has 2 new advocates

Person killed in front of Yerevan park was daughter of well-known businessman in Armenia

Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss situation in South Caucasus

Armenia soldier wounded after Azerbaijan provocation

Lavrov: Minsk Group Co-Chairs reached agreement with Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume working trips to Karabakh

Azerbaijan and Turkey reach new gas agreement

38 Artsakh civilians were killed by Azerbaijan by way of physical violence, stabbing, beheading, close-range shooting

Armenia, Sweden sign memorandum on judicial collaboration

US threatens Turkey with new sanctions over S-400 missiles

National Interest: Nagorno-Karabakh - a year of US failure in the South Caucasus

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes

Armenia Central Bank chief attends international online research conference

World copper price slows increase

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction in parliament demands account from authorities

Explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people

Armenia revenue committee chief, Italy envoy discuss prospects for cooperation in tax, customs administration

772 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

PACE adopts proposal of Armenian Ombudsman on creation of demilitarized zone

World oil prices going up

Protest staged outside Armenia health ministry, police apprehend doctor

Earthquake shakes Greece island

1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting occurs in Yerevan

Newspaper: No holding of office without joining Armenia ruling party

Newspaper: Armenia files only 2 lawsuits against Azerbaijan with international courts

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers setting fire near Gegharkunik Province villages

Frank Pallone: I will continue to push for Aliyev, Erdogan to be held accountable for their deadly actions

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with US Department of State representatives

Joe Biden receives third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Swedish National Courts Administration

Guterres hopes for continued dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

Karabakh President: Principle of self-determination is on agenda, we will still fight for territorial integrity

Armenia Deputy PM's Office on Aliyev's statement on trilateral meeting in October

Fire breaks out in research center of IRGC in Tehran, leaving 2 dead

Event commemorating martyred heroes of 44-day Artsakh war held at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Armenia

Advocate: Baku is keeping Armenian captives hostage in order to achieve political goals

Erdogan holds phone talks with Aliyev

EU Special Representative: Scars have not healed yet, but there is opportunity to rebuild South Caucasus

Russia Embassy in Armenia pays tribute to victims of 44-day Karabakh war with moment of silence

PACE adopts report on humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Stefan Schennach: In our society there is no place for phenomenon such as Azerbaijan's 'war trophy park'

PACE Vice-President: Final and peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict will require difficult concessions

Aliyev: Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders

UK delegate to PACE solely interested in demining issue in the context of Karabakh conflict

French delegate to PACE calls on protecting population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Digest: 1 year since Nagorno-Karabakh war, PACE debates on Artsakh conflict humanitarian consequences

Armenia official attends unveiling of cross-stone commemorating 44-day Artsakh war victims, visits military pantheon

PACE rapporteur concerned about Azerbaijan's aggressive rhetoric

Azerbaijan President positively assesses Russian peacekeeping forces' activities

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives delegation led by International Republican Institute director

Advocate of Armenian POWs in ECHR: 125 captives are detained in Baku

Armenia PM dismisses head of Personnel and Human Resources Management Department

Embassy in Armenia: France will spare no effort to contribute to resumption of dialogue within Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia 1st President met at his mansion with Russia Ambassador

Aliyev advises Armenia to normalize relations with Turkey 'before it's too late'

Dollar gains some value in Armenia

Garibashvili: Georgia can become platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia talks

UN Office in Armenia to continue to provide assistance to those who were displaced from Artsakh

Biden’s advisor travels to Riyadh to discuss Yemen

Pfizer CEO predictes when to return to normal life after pandemic

Armenia justice minister, US Ambassador discuss judicial-legal, anti-corruption and digitization reforms

Aliyev accuses OSCE Minsk Group of creating conditions for Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh

Armenia President sends congratulatory messages to Cypriot and Turkmen counterparts

Armenia Ombudsman's message devoted to war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020

Azerbaijan President sends message to Iran regarding military drills

Number of deputies in Bundestag to increase after elections

South Korea says North Korea is not answering their calls

Armenia finance minister: Negative economic consequences of COVID-19 and war still seen in 2021

Armenia ruling party MP believes PM didn't need to tell UN that Shushi and Hadrut are occupied

Armenia PM visits Soldier's Home, respects memory of fallen, heroic Armenians with moment of silence

Stepanakert: We 100% agree with Baku that there is no, will not be Artsakh in Azerbaijan

Armenia finance minister: Foreign trade turnover grew by 13.4%

Artsakh President attends church requiem service in memory of 44-day war casualties

Armenia premier is briefed on Park of Life project, planned work

Cavusoglu: We will take steps towards Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan

Head of PACE delegation: Elections in Armenia met CoE standards

US State Department: We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system

Armenia MFA: Comprehensive, lasting settlement of Karabakh conflict presumes determination of Artsakh status

Requiem service offered for Armenian homeland defenders killed in 44-day Karabakh war

First transgender woman to enter German parliament

WHO to resume investigation into COVID-19 origin

Azerbaijanis place their flag at position they occupy at Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia

Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerevan military pantheon

Armenia defense minister does not respond to question about Goris-Kapan motorway

Azerbaijan President makes another threat to Armenia

462 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Washington Armenians stage protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

Armenia Investigative Committee: 3,781 soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war

Minute of silence being observed in Armenia, Artsakh