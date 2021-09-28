News
Armenia parliament majority member: Work of committee investigating 44-day war circumstances will begin soon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The work of the parliamentary committee investigating the circumstances of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall will start in the very near future. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, on Tuesday told this to reporters in parliament.

"Now a very active working phase is underway. To announce that it has been created, consider that it is the easiest case. But we have legal problems related to the organization of work. (…). And in the future, I am convinced, the conclusion of our [NA inquiry committee on the] four-day [war in 2016] will be accessible to the general public," he added.

According to Kocharyan, the 44-day war is one of the key issues to be studied by the government program.

"And the [parliamentary] opposition should realize its importance, not compose legal wordings (…). The legal solution is put on the committee—under the Constitution," Andranik Kocharyan emphasized, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
