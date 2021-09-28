News
Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan bears liability for injuring Armenian serviceman in Kut village today
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani authorities are acting with blatant violations of international rules and bear liability for causing a firearm injury to a serviceman of Armenia near Kut village of Gegharkunik Province and making an attempt to deliberately violate the right to life.

As reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender, what lies at the core of this is at least the facts that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have invaded and illegally been deployed in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia (Gegharkunik Province and Syunik Province); since November 9, 2020, they have been physically present in the land plots of the mentioned two provinces which pertain to the residents of Armenia by right of ownership or are community-owned; regularly fire at the villages of Armenia and pose a real danger to the life and health of civilians and cause damage to their property and animals; commit illegal acts against civilians by stealing animals, making attempts to illegally deprive them of liberty, etc.; set the grazing fields and grasslands in Kut village and other villages of Gegharkunik Province on fire.

What is especially added to all this is that, as the Azerbaijani authorities officially declare, their armed assaults and threats of war undermine the peace and safety of people.”
