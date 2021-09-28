News
Aliyev says he is ready to meet with Armenia's Pashinyan and work on a peace treaty
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In an interview with France-24, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared that he is willing to meet with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, if the meeting is organized by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, haqqin.az reports.

According to him, Baku is ready to resume the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Azerbaijan has publicly announced this. Azerbaijan is ready to not only resume the dialogue, but also work on the future peace treaty with Armenia. The war is over, and the conflict is settled. We need to work on ensuring security, stability and development in the region,” Aliyev emphasized.

Aliyev says he also considers the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in New York a good indicator. “I hope this is just the beginning of the normalization of new relations. We believe the conflict is over, and the past can be turned over. However, there must not be attempts of revenge in Armenia. We need to talk about the future and peace and make our region more sustainable and secure,” Aliyev added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
