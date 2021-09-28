Leader of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan and the faction’s members, including Anna Grigoryan, Artur Ghazinyan, Aram Vardevanyan and Artur Khachatryan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and North Ireland John Gallagher, the press release of the opposition “Armenia” alliance reads.

“Welcoming the Ambassador to parliament, Seyran Ohanyan attached importance to the development of Armenia-UK relations and the political dialogue between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians talked about the current situation following the war, as well as the borders of Armenia and safety of roads.

The crimes that Azerbaijan committed during the 44-day war, particularly the atrocities against people and historical and cultural values were touched upon, and the importance of the international community’s support to the return of captives and detection of missing persons was particularly emphasized.

The members of the alliance touched upon the current issues in the judiciary and the political persecutions against members of the alliance and spoke out about the fact that the visits of deputies of the “Armenia” faction who are part of parliamentary delegations aren’t allowed to leave for abroad for groundless reasons,” the press release also reads.