Armenia Investigative Committee launches case on soldier wounded from Azerbaijani army's gunshot in Kut village

On September 28 at around 11:30 a.m. an Armenian conscript received a gunshot wound in the arm — and from a short fired by the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Gegharkunik Province of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly toward the combat positions of Kut village.
As reported the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the Fifth Garrison Investigation Division of the General Department of Military Investigation has launched a criminal case in regard to the incident under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
Preliminary investigation is underway.