Georgia PM hopes to contribute to normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has stated that he plans to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in the near future, and hopes to play a positive role in normalizing relations between these two neighboring countries.
"I will leave for Baku tomorrow. I will meet with [Azerbaijani] President [Ilham] Aliyev, whom I respect very much. We have very good relations. Most importantly, we trust each other. When there is trust between countries and leaders, I believe all issues will be resolved properly," Garibashvili said in an interview with IMEDI television on Tuesday. "I have the same relations with [Armenian Prime Minister] Mr. [Nikol] Pashinyan, who was in Tbilisi a few weeks ago. Also, I plan to visit Armenia in the near future. I believe I can invest all my energy in normalizing [Armenia-Azerbaijan relations] and play a positive role."