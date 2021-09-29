News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Lava from erupting volcano in the Canary Islands reaches ocean
Lava from erupting volcano in the Canary Islands reaches ocean
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Lava flows from an erupting volcano on the La Palma (Canary Islands) reached the ocean off the coast of Tazacorte, the El País newspaper reported.

Contact of lava with salt water triggered emissions of harmful gases.

As the EFE agency clarified, lava began to drain into the water from a height of about 100 m, located near the coast. According to El País, local authorities have banned ships from entering the water area at a distance of almost 4 km for security reasons, TASS reports.

Earlier, volcanologists from the Canary Islands warned of the possibility of explosions when lava comes into contact with water.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Taliban rise to power in Afghanistan drives up opium prices on the black market
The impact on the cost of Afghan drugs is exerted by weather conditions...
 Armenia national detained in Georgia for selling counterfeit excise stamps
The accused faces 4 to 6 years of imprisonment…
 Man, 61, jumps from Yerevan bridge
The police found out that the deceased was a resident of a village in Kotayk Province…
 Uzbek soldier dies on border with Afghanistan
Mirziyoev emphasized that the...
 Person killed in front of Yerevan park was daughter of well-known businessman in Armenia
A car with Russian license plates was found...
 Explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people
In an apartment building in Goteborg…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos