Lava from erupting volcano in the Canary Islands reaches ocean

Lava flows from an erupting volcano on the La Palma (Canary Islands) reached the ocean off the coast of Tazacorte, the El País newspaper reported.
Contact of lava with salt water triggered emissions of harmful gases.
As the EFE agency clarified, lava began to drain into the water from a height of about 100 m, located near the coast. According to El País, local authorities have banned ships from entering the water area at a distance of almost 4 km for security reasons, TASS reports.
Earlier, volcanologists from the Canary Islands warned of the possibility of explosions when lava comes into contact with water.