Biden's aide meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Assistant to President Joe Biden, met Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, during which he discussed the situation in Yemen and human rights issues, Axios reported referring to a high-ranking representative of the American authorities.

According to these data, during the talks, the situation in Yemen was discussed in detail. The parties, in particular, agreed to strengthen diplomatic interaction with the parties to the conflict in this country.

Sullivan also discussed the values ​​of American foreign policy under the Biden presidency and the fact that human rights are central to our relationship with longtime allies and partners, a US government official noted.

According to Axios, the White House is trying not to advertise the meeting. In particular, no joint photos of Sullivan and the crown prince were released, and the American authorities announced the visit itself only at the last moment, when Biden's aide was already in Saudi Arabia.