Over 40% of Americans are in favor of reducing US military presence in world

Most US residents would like to see more diplomatic efforts and less military presence on the territory of other states in the country's foreign policy.
According to a poll by the Eurasia Group Foundation, 42.3% of Americans are in favor of reducing the American contingent in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and also support a reduction in US obligations to protect other countries.
However, 32.2% of respondents believe that the United States, on the contrary, needs to increase or maintain its military presence abroad. At the same time, 58.3% of respondents are confident that Washington should conduct more active negotiations with other states on climate change, human rights protection and migration. 21.6% of the respondents were against increasing cooperation with other countries.
By the way, according to the study, 40.3% of Americans supported the preservation of current US military spending, and 38.6% of respondents support their reduction. Only 16.4% of those polled call for an increase in military spending.