Karabakh representative to Armenia: Artsakh historical, cultural heritage under Azerbaijan occupation is under threat

A total of 1,226 businesses in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have suffered as a result of the war last fall. Sergey Ghazaryan, the permanent representative of Artsakh to Armenia, stated about this during Wednesday’s working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.
Moreover, as Ghazaryan noted, 75 percent of the arable lands in Artsakh have now passed under the control of Azerbaijan.
"The historical and cultural heritage which is located in the territories that have passed to Azerbaijan—as a result of the war—is also under threat. We are talking about around 2,000 monuments. Thirteen of them are monastic complexes, 122—churches, 52—fortresses, 523—cross-stones. 127 school libraries and 12 museums—with more than 20,000 exhibits—[also] have come under Azerbaijani control," Ghazaryan added.