News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Karabakh representative to Armenia: Artsakh historical, cultural heritage under Azerbaijan occupation is under threat
Karabakh representative to Armenia: Artsakh historical, cultural heritage under Azerbaijan occupation is under threat
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A total of 1,226 businesses in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have suffered as a result of the war last fall. Sergey Ghazaryan, the permanent representative of Artsakh to Armenia, stated about this during Wednesday’s working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.

Moreover, as Ghazaryan noted, 75 percent of the arable lands in Artsakh have now passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

"The historical and cultural heritage which is located in the territories that have passed to Azerbaijan—as a result of the war—is also under threat. We are talking about around 2,000 monuments. Thirteen of them are monastic complexes, 122—churches, 52—fortresses, 523—cross-stones. 127 school libraries and 12 museums—with more than 20,000 exhibits—[also] have come under Azerbaijani control," Ghazaryan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin approves of Turkey's impact on situation in Karabakh
According to Putin, the ceasefire monitoring center in...
 Erdogan's spokesperson states the case when Turkey will normalize relations with Armenia
According to Cumhuriyet, Kalin stated that...
 Yerevan State University holds event in memory of its students killed in 44-day war (PHOTOS)
Chairs with the photos of these fallen boys were placed on the steps of the YSU central building…
 Military expert: What happened a year ago is terribly dangerous game against Armenia’s ally Russia, friendly Iran
According to Jamalyan, now Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has become arrogant…
 Armenia FM, Red Cross delegation head discuss issue of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo…
 Artsakh representative to Armenia: Initial damage from war is about 42m AMD
By the end of the year, it is planned to build 300 apartments to accommodate people in the capital Stepanakert…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos