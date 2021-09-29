News
Wednesday
September 29
Armenian analyst: Azerbaijan's offensive resources were almost used up on November 9, 2020
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

What is unfortunate is that as of November 9, 2020, the offensive resources of the Azerbaijani side were almost used up. This is what military expert Davit Jamalyan said during today’s press conference.

“Aliyev is frankly admitting it. Of course, he wants to present the role of his army in the war vividly, but the Azerbaijanis didn’t break through our defense on the first day of the war. The military front was rather sustainable in the southeastern direction for about a week.

If there was shift of power here on November 9 and we received a little support from ally Russia and friendly Iran, I assure you that we would have a completely different picture. The tragedy is that Azerbaijan receives territories not only on the battlefield, but also on November 9. While Azerbaijan was ‘suffocating, a capitulation act was signed, and a territory that the Azerbaijani army could never have been seized. Even Aliyev admitted that the Azerbaijanis would have a problem in Karvatchar in a few weeks since winter was approaching. It was impossible to seize Karvatchar,” he said.
