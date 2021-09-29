Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chair: There will be some increase in water fee

The process of liberalization of the electricity system market, which is a rather extensive process, had started in Armenia back in 2019. Garegin Baghramyan, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC), told about this to reporters Wednesday.

According to him, in this case, the sale of electricity in Armenia can be done through supply licenses.

He spoke also on the possible change of the water supply fee in Armenia, taking into account that the Veolia Djur company has already submitted a petition to the PSRC, proposing to set this fee at 224 drams per cubic meter instead of the current 188 drams.

"The petition was received in early August; now a monitoring is being conducted. (…) we will have a fixed certain price for ten years. Now we are negotiating over that number," added the PSRC chairman.

Also, he informed that the water supply fee in Armenia will not change for about 100 thousand subscribers representing the disadvantaged class.

"A certain increase [in water supply fees] is envisaged in our proposal. The new fee will come into force on January 1, 2022," Garegin Baghramyan added.