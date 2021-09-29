Yerevan State University holds event in memory of its students killed in 44-day war (PHOTOS)

Yerevan State University (YSU) on Wednesday held an event in memory of its students who died in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.
Paying tribute to these fallen students with a minute of silence, the YSU students read their names and placed a lighted candle in front of their photos.
Also, chairs with the photos of these fallen boys were placed on the steps of the YSU central building.
Armenian News-NEWS.am cameraman and video editor Vahe Karapetyan also studied at YSU Institute of Pharmacy. Vahe, 21, who had left for Artsakh during the war—and as a reservist—, fought in the battles of Mataghis village and then Shushi city. He was severely wounded in Shushi on November 6, was operated on and transferred to a hospital in Yerevan where he died on November 9 without regaining consciousness—and just a few hours before the end of the war.