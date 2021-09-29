Erdogan's spokesperson states the case when Turkey will normalize relations with Armenia

Spokesperson of the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin talked about the prospect for the normalization of relations with Armenia.
According to Cumhuriyet, Kalin stated that he views the normalization of relations with Armenia as positive.
“The diplomatic relations with Armenia were freezed in 1992 due to Karabakh. There are still unresolved issues in regard to the Karabakh issue. A truce has been concluded, but the peace treaty has yet to be signed, and it needs to be signed. This is important for both Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Kalin said.