Digest: Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan provocations, 3 Armenia soldiers bodies found

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 29.09.21:
- An Armenian conscript was wounded by a sniper shot of Azerbaijan.
On Tuesday morning, the Azerbaijani side has provoked in the direction of the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.
- The Azerbaijani side has transferred the remains of another 3 Armenian soldiers to the Armenian side in Shushi.
The identities will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.
The remains of a total of 1,673 soldiers have been found since the truce.
- Azerbaijanis killed 80 civilians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the 44-day war last fall. The representative of Artsakh to Armenia, Sergey Ghazaryan told during a working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.
He added that 45 Armenian servicemen are still considered missing.
Also, Ghazaryan noted that 3,000 rent agreements have already been signed, but 1,960 people continue to stay in hotels.
According to him, by the end of the year, it is planned to build 300 apartments to accommodate people in Stepanakert.
The initial damage is about 42 million AMD, he added.
- A suicide took place Wednesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 8:50am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a person had thrown himself off the Great Bridge of Hrazdan, more commonly known as Kievian Bridge.
Police and investigators who arrived at the scene found the body of a 55- to 60-year-old man under the bridge.
- As of Wednesday morning, 896 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 260,675 in the country.
Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,299 cases.
- Singer, musician Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan) who was in the hospital for the last few days, has died aged 48.
The Armenian Honored Artist was hospitalized a few days ago over health problems amid COVID-19.
- Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, spoke to reporters with sarcasm about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's allegations about the IRGC military exercises on the border with Azerbaijan, Rokna reported.
"When a small child insults and curses you, you put your hand on that child's head and do not pay attention," Fadavi said.
In an interview with Anadolu, Aliyev had expressed resentment over the aforesaid Iranian military exercises on the border with Azerbaijan, wondering why they were not held earlier when the territories on the other side of the border were controlled by the Armenian side.