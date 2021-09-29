News
Dollar rising in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.49/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by 0.88 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 563.99 (up by AMD 0.45), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 653.97 (down by AMD 4.36), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.65 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 345.09, AMD 26,950.39 and AMD 15,342.48, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
