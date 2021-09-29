News
Artsakh representative to Armenia: Armenian statehood cannot have prosperous future without Karabakh
Artsakh representative to Armenia: Armenian statehood cannot have prosperous future without Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian statehood cannot have a prosperous future without Karabakh. Sergey Ghazaryan, the permanent representative of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia, stated this during Wednesday’s working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.

He reflected also on the complaints related to the Azerbaijani police and military which are stationed on the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway’s section which is now under the control of Azerbaijan. Thus, after the Azerbaijanis arrest of two Iranian truckers, rumors spread that the Iranian truckers had stopped transporting cargo to Karabakh.

"Stepanakert is not informed about the details of the talks between Armenia and Iran. But in any case, we are convinced that Azerbaijan will continue these provocations in various directions. We must always be ready for such challenges," Ghazaryan said.
