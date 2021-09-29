Armenia Deputy PM, Iran Ambassador discuss situation created on Goris-Kapan motorway

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan today received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badashkhan Zohouri.

As reported the Government of Armenia, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that the strengthening and development of Armenian-Iranian relations are of strategic significance for Armenia and highly appreciated the Ambassador’s personal contributions to the deepening of the relations.

Papikyan appreciated Iran’s official position on the establishment of stability and peace in the region, noting that the peace agenda can be implemented in case of multilateral support and consistency. Ambassador Zohouri congratulated Papikyan on assuming the office of Deputy Prime Minister and referred to the increase of trade turnover and the growing dynamics of cooperation.

The parties discussed the situation created on the Goris-Kapan motorway. The Deputy Prime Minister informed that the construction of alternative roads is one of the government’s priorities and that construction of the Tatev-Kapan road is expected to end in late November. Touching upon the SIsian-Kajaran section of the North-South highway, Papikyan informed that the program has already entered the stage of declaration of a tender.

The parties also discussed issues related to the Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation which covered road construction, energy, new technologies and the mining industry. They attached importance to the expected high-level reciprocal visits, which contribute to the deepening of cooperation in the economic sector, and in this context, they considered the use of potential in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union and underscored the importance of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor.