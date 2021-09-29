Putin-Erdogan meeting in Sochi lasts nearly 3 hours

The meeting of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi lasted nearly three hours, Putin’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reported.
There was no statement for the presses.
During the talks, the two leaders discussed issues related to economy and international relations, and Putin mentioned the cooperation between the two countries in regard to the situations in Syria and Libya.
He particularly touched upon the work of the ceasefire monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh and said the cooperation “is the major guarantee for stability in the region”.
The energy sector was also a topic on the agenda. Putin thanked Erdogan for his stance on construction of the “Turkish Stream”. In his turn, Erdogan touched upon the joint project — “Akkuyu” Nuclear Power Plant, the first energy block of which may be opened next year.
This meeting is the first in the last one-and-a-half years following the meeting held at the Kremlin in March 2020 when Erdogan was on a working visit to Russia. Due to the pandemic, talks have been held via phone or video call.