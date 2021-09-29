Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 4 Armenian servicemen found in Jrakan

A rescue squad conducted searches for the remains of servicemen in Jrakan (Jabrayil) today.
The press release of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) states that the rescue squad found the remains of another four Armenian servicemen who were killed during the hostilities or are missing in action to this day.
The servicemen’s identities will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.
Since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,677 servicemen have been found in and removed from the seized territories of Artsakh as a result of searches conducted by rescue squads.
The State Service for Emergency Situations will provide further information about the future directions and results of searches.