Zatulin: Last year's war in Karabakh caused tremendous damage to not only Armenia, but also Russia

My position on Armenia is pro-Russian, not pro-Armenian. I believe that if our ally Armenia suffered, there is no need to ask ‘who the bell is ringing for’. This is what deputy of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin said in an interview with TV Gazeta, adding that the bell is ringing for Russia.

“I have always opposed and still oppose the resumption of acts of warfare. Consequently, I publicly viewed what happened last year as ‘tremendous damage caused to not only Armenia, but also Russia’. Why? It’s because Russia, being a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, supported an exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict along with the other Co-Chairs for thirty years. Before the meeting in Kazan in 2011, Russia was rather close to a settlement of the conflict, but it was disrupted,” Zatulin stated. According to him, Baku is the one to blame for the failure to implement the agreements.

Zatulin stated that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved, but only through recognition of the self-determination of the republic. “Basically, it was necessary to recognize its de facto independence from Azerbaijan. At the same time, this needed to be done along with the transfer of the regions along the length of the border of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, except for Kalbajar and the Lachin corridor. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan viewed this position with hostility. I remember very well how Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu categorically responded to this proposal by saying it’s a typical Armenian position. No matter what happens, I’m certain that this course will eventually succeed,” Zatulin said.