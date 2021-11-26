Armenia acting commander of battalion arrested under criminal case of regarding Nov. 16 attack

Through an investigation of the case launched by the Central Military Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia in regard to the fact that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched an attack on the combat positions of the Syunik and Vayots Dzor Provinces of Armenia and unleashing an aggressive war on Nov. 16, data were obtained according to which the adversary made a surprise attack on the personnel of the military post of the Armed Forces of Armenia at the station in Jermuk, but the personnel didn’t take relevant measures to report the attack on time or failed to show resistance, and this caused grave consequences, the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia reports.

Based on the circumstances established during the preliminary investigation, on November 22, 2021, a decision was rendered to launch a new criminal case under the elements of the particular articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

A contractual serviceman of the second rifle battalion of a military unit of the Armenian Ministry of Defense and acting commander of the battalion of the same military unit, Major G. G. has been charged under the case, and the body implementing proceedings has filed a motion with the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure against him, and the court granted the motion on Nov. 25.