Turkish aggressor declares that Armenia 'needs to assess extended hand for peace as a chance'

Turkey believes Armenia ‘needs to take advantage of the opportunity provided for the establishment of peace and fully maintain the ceasefire regime’. This is stated in the statement that the National Security Council of Turkey made after its session held in Ankara and chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anadolu reports.
“Armenia needs to assess the extended hand for peace as a chance, fully maintain the ceasefire and be loyal to cooperation,” the statement of the National Security Council of Turkey reads.