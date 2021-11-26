News
Azerbaijan informs about transfer of 2 POWs to Armenia
Azerbaijan informs about transfer of 2 POWs to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens inform about the transfer of two citizens to Armenia on November 26, one of whom was taken prisoner during the clashes on the border on November 16.

According to the Azerbaijani media, one of them is Aramyan Arin Zhiraevich, who was captured in a wounded condition during the hostilities that took place on the border on November 16.

The second one is Mihran Musaelyan, born in 2000. This is a resident of the Ashan village of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, who lost his way on November 23.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
