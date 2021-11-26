Pashinyan's second negotiator with Azerbaijan was Hrachya Tashchyan

Former head of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan again touched upon the topic of talks with Azerbaijan. He stated that, in addition to him, there was another official who participated in the negotiations that took place in 2018-2019. But at the same time Vanetsyan did not give his name.
According to reliable information of the "ANI" center, the second official is Hrachya Tashyan. If Vanetsyan met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, then Tashchyan communicated via WhatsUp with one of the most loyal people to Ilham Aliyev - Hikmet Hajiyev.
Tashchyan is one of the best diplomats in Armenia, he held various important positions at the Foreign Ministry, was the head of the NATO department, the envoy of the Armenian Embassy in the United States, and from 2009 to 2011 he was the head of the foreign relations department of the RA government’s apparatus.
In 2018-2020 Tashchyan was an assistant to Prime Minister Pashinyan, and on July 8, 2020, he was appointed head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office," journalist Tatul Hakobyan wrote in his article.