Aliyev arrives to Sochi for talks with Putin and Pashinyan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sochi on a working visit on Friday, according to the website of the head of state, TASS reports.
"On November 26, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sochi on a working visit at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the message says.
Sochi will host trilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of a statement on a ceasefire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on November 9, 2020.
Separate conversations between Putin and Aliyev and Pashinyan are also envisaged.