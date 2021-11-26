News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan on Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, possible outcomes
Armenia ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan on Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, possible outcomes
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

What is happening now is crucial. Armenia has never been in such an embarrassing situation throughout millennia. This is what leader of the National Democratic Union, ex-Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan told reporters today.

Touching upon today’s Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Sochi, he said the following: “I don’t expect any serious decision to be made during that meeting, and I don’t even think a certain document will be signed. There is simply no point in talking about demarcation and delimitation now. Armenia is facing an enemy who says it wants to seize Yerevan as well. Even countries in peace deal with such issues for decades. I don’t even want to discuss the conditions in which all this needs to take place. This is not the problem now. Let’s take the capitulation document, according to which the Armenian troops had to be standing in Kubatlu, Zangelan. If Armenia wanted to adjust the borders, it should have remained in those places and started negotiations. Why did the Armenian side retreat and why is it retreating little by little?”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of one serviceman found in Varanda
The State Service of Emergency Situations of...
 Head of Armenia's Tatev village: During meeting with PM, I recommended creating self-defense forces in Syunik Province
Turkologist: Aliyev is declaring Armenia's elimination, while Pashinyan still has doubts about that
As the Oriental studies expert stated, a rather...
 Aliyev to Putin: It is important to work on a comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
"We are very pleased with the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations...
 Putin: Russian peacekeepers play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin stated that Prime Minister of...
 Peskov: Putin-Aliyev talks underway in Sochi
The Kremlin’s spokesperson stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos