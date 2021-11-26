Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives China Ambassador

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Head of the Armenia-China Parliamentary Friendship Group Hakob Arshakyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Fan Yong.

As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, among those attending the meeting were members of the Group Babken Tunyan, Lena Nazaryan and Gurgen Arsenyan.

Greeting the guest, with satisfaction, Arshakyan stated that the Embassy of China in Armenia and the National Assembly cooperate effectively and underscored the Ambassador’s unique role, adding that Armenia is interested in deepening the bilateral ties in the political, economic and humanitarian sectors.

In his turn, Ambassador Yong highly appreciated the level of political dialogue between Armenia and China and added that it is necessary to intensify parliamentary cooperation.

Lena Nazaryan touched upon the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and attached importance to China’s support to Armenia in this regard.

Gurgen Arsenyan talked about the need for implementation of educational and cultural programs, while Babken Tunyan attached importance to the promotion of economic cooperation and expressed the view that, in spite of the pandemic, the dynamics of development of economic relations has mainly been maintained. The MP also touched upon the need to increase volumes of trade turnover between Armenia and China.